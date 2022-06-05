A lot of people were wearing green T-shirts and helping others across Greenville this week.
Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of area churches were involved with the annual For The City campaign.
“For The City 22” was scheduled Wednesday through Saturday and more than 250 people from 34 area churches signed on to participate.
The volunteers assisted with everything from light construction, roof repairs, yard work and more for residents in need as well as elderly people in the community.
But the efforts also involved offering free car washes, free visits to the movies Friday night, a visit to the Greenville Gardens Nursing Home to offer singing and handing out handmade lap blankets door to door with a scripture card for the residents, a drive through prayer service which also provided for free visits to the nearby laundromat and car wash
For The City was scheduled to conclude today with a free community party at Graham Park in Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.