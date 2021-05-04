Volunteers are being sought to help install one of the most patriotic annual displays in Hunt County next week.
The Greenville Flags project is again asking for the public’s assistance as it prepares to display hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Tim and Aletha Kruse have announced they plan on setting out the crosses at 5 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the project or who is seeking additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville TX 75403
The display is expected to be in place through the July 4 holiday.
