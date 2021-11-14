Volunteers will be needed next week to help make sure area families in need get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.
Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH intends to be filling boxes for the agency’s annual Thanksgiving dinner distribution between Tuesday and Thursday.
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said volunteers will be needed from 5:30-7 p.m. each night on the back dock of the GEUS David McCalla building, 2810 Wesley Street in Greenville.
Masks are not required but optional and volunteers will be outside and separated by 4 feet. Masks will be available to those who want them. Temperatures will be taken before volunteering. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed to volunteer.
A link to sign up to volunteer is available on the FISH Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hunt-County-Shared-Ministries-139537362408
Meanwhile, the 18th Annual Cares and Shares Food Drive is underway and donations are needed more than ever this year for the effort to assist families across Hunt County.
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers has said the North Texas Food Bank will only be able to provide 220 turkeys this year, with FISH likely needing around 3,000 turkeys during the holiday season. The total is not including FISH offering turkeys for the “Feed The Hungry” dinners at Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville.
FISH works alongside the food pantries in Commerce and Wolfe City to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance through Hunt County Gives. The agencies are already stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in rising numbers of families seeking help.
The 18th Annual Cares and Shares Food Drive, sponsored by the Herald-Banner and Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, is scheduled to continue until the end of the month. Last year’s drive brought in 14,850 pounds of food.
Donations are available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s web site, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, 75403 or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org
Distribution of the Thanksgiving food boxes is scheduled to take place on next Saturday, Nov. 20.
