Tools for School will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies to registered children this Saturday.
Volunteers are also needed this week to help stuff the packs.
The registration for the annual event was conducted online on May 18-31. A drive-thru event was conducted Monday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley St. in Greenville where registered students could obtain a registration card that will be used to claim their backpacks. Packing will be conducted at the church Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone interested in volunteering will be required to wear a mask and schedule a time. Those interested in helping can email Linda@tools-for-school.org.
Backpacks will be distributed at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Saturday according to the school each child attends, although sixth-grade students may come at any of the times scheduled.
• 8-9 a.m. Crockett/KGJ STEM
• 9-10 a.m. Bowie
• 10-11 a.m. Lamar / PTAA
• 11 a.m. to noon Carver
* Noon to 1 p.m. Travis
Anyone needing additional information can call 903-422-6764 or email Kristi@tools-for-school.org.
Tools for School, Inc. (TFS) is a non-profit organization located in Greenville. Each year, they provide backpacks for kindergarten through sixth-grade students full of school supplies. Through partnerships with companies and other organizations, TFS can also provide access to vaccines and other resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.