The large building situated between Park and Oneal Streets in Greenville has been home to many occupants — from a church, to a washeteria and even an elementary school.
For the past week, the interior of the structure has buzzed with activity in an effort to help a local agency that assists pregnant woman and new parents.
Threesa Roseberry Sadler, executive director of Raffa Clinic, said the Texas Baptist Men have donated their services to establish the building as an extended home for Raffa.
“They’re going to complete about 60% of the work at no cost,” Sadler said, estimating the effort is worth about $30,000. “Which for a nonprofit like ours is just immeasurable.”
The Raffa Clinic operates facilities in downtown Greenville, offering services including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling at no cost.
Sadler explained the downtown site will remain open and continue the counseling services, but the new building will include educational classrooms, testing and additional programs.
The Texas Baptist Men previously have assisted construction projects throughout North Texas, including with the Church at River Oaks and Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville.
The volunteers in turn were allowed to camp for the week at the First Baptist Church of Greenville Family Center, with members of the church also providing meals.
Sadler said the conversion would be the latest change for what is becoming a historic venue. The building previously has been the home of the Father’s House Church and, in the 1960s, the original home of Travis Elementary School.
“This was one of the former wings of the school,” Sadler said as the workers were busy scurrying inside the building, putting up water and electrical infrastructure.
The Texas Baptist Men intend to complete their work by Monday, then move along to their next project.
Sadler said the public will be asked to assist with the completion of the expansion.
“We are going to have a ‘Bless The Building’ event in mid-March,” Sadler said.
Those wanting to support the project, or who want additional information on the Raffa Clinic, can visit https://raffaclinic.kindful.com/ and designate “Building Campaign.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.