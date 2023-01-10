It may feel a little bit more like spring outside, but one local agency is seeking volunteers this week to help fill hundreds of boxes of supplies for at-risk senior citizens in Hunt County who may be impacted by cold weather.
Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) is collecting food and monetary donations for its Emergency Winter Food Box Drive.
Volunteers are needed to help fill the boxes at the Greenville office, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Contributions of saltine crackers, granola bars and nutritional drinks are needed in the effort to assist 300 senior citizens with emergency food items, which will be available in the event of severe winter weather. The food boxes will also contain soups, canned meats, canned meals, peanut butter and crackers.
Those wishing to contribute are asked to drop items off at the main office in Greenville, 4912 Lee St.
Monetary donations are also being accepted.
Anyone needing additional information can contact the agency at 903-454-1444.
