Volunteers signed up on the parking lot of Christ Community Church in Greenville on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19 to assist Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH with the distribution of the agency’s Thanksgiving dinner boxes for needy families.
FISH was helping approximately 1,000 families, with bags of vegetables, side dishes and other Thanksgiving staples. However, due to the high cost of turkeys this year, the main dish for the dinners was a five-pound pork loin. The volunteers who were on hand were able to make a game of it, often passing the entrees between them before adding them to the vehicles passing through.
FISH is also providing turkeys as the main courses for the annual “Feed The Hungry” dinners at Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville, which is expected to serve about 500 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.