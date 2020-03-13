As many in the Hunt County community adjust their daily routines in an effort to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus, the county’s school districts and college campuses have also issued responses.
As of the time of publication of this issue, Greenville ISD, Commerce ISD, Caddo Mills ISD, Quinlan ISD, Boles ISD, Campbell ISD, Lone Oak ISD, Bland ISD, Royse City ISD, and all of Paris Junior College’s campuses have announced that they will extend spring break for their students by a whole week, with hopes of returning to their regular schedule on Monday, March 23.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M University-Commerce is resuming classes starting Monday, but they will all be conducted online instead of face-to-face, “until further notice.”
Also, some districts and campuses are asking that students and their families inform them about recent travels to countries and regions identified as “high risk” for coronavirus by the CDC.
Greenville ISD has requested that students who have recently been to these countries or regions contact their health services coordinator, Noel Bares, by email at baresn@greenvilleisd.com
Similarly, Quinlan ISD, is requesting that families provide them with information on recent international travels and/or cruises by filling out an online form at https://bit.ly/2U1SMxG After filling out the form, families served by Quinlan ISD should expect some follow-up communication with a district representative.
Also, Celeste ISD officials are asking families to inform their schools’ principals by email about their recent international travels. The email addresses are for: Celeste High School – branamj@celesteisd.org, Celeste Junior High – beadless@celesteisd.org, and Celeste Elementary School - rayb@celesteisd.org
Prior to the spring break extensions, most of the districts issued statements saying that they are monitoring the situation and assured that they would be working to keep their campuses sanitary. Many of the districts’ statements also recommended that families work to avoid infection by following the CDC’s tips:
• Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or frequent use of hand sanitizer.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
• Staying home if sick.
• Covering one’s mouth and nose with the inside of their elbow when you cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and
• Avoid large crowds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.