Area residents have two virtual opportunities this week to learn more about the issues surrounding systemic racism.
• The Corporation for Cultural Diversity, or CCD, based in Greenville, is hosting a workshop, “Introduction to the Analysis of Racism” starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The 90-minute program is free and is available via ZOOM by registering at https://tinyurl.com/y4nl3aet.
The first workshop is designed to provide a brief introduction to the analysis of racism and the anti-racist task of The Corporation for Cultural Diversity, as a precursor setting a foundation for future anti-racism engagements. The CCD was founded in 2000 as part of the National League of Cities’ (NLC) Campaign to Promote Racial Justice. The mission of the CCD is to identify the strengths and needs specific to each culture within Greenville and to encourage a spirit of cooperation and appreciation throughout the community.
• The College of Education and Human Services (CoEHS) at Texas A&M University-Commerce will host a virtual symposium, “What Truth Sounds Like,” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Leading voices from multiple disciplines will discuss systemic racism, trauma in the African-American community and the national call for equity.
Dr. Kimberly McLeod, CoEHS dean, initiated the event to explore and understand viewpoints from the diverse range of disciplines comprising the college in pursuit of dismantling systemic and oppressive racism throughout the fields of education and social services.
Additional information and an opportunity to register for the free event is available online at:
https://www.tamuc.edu/academics/colleges/educationHumanServices/symposium/.
