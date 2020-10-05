Multiple vigils were planned Monday evening in remembrance of a Wolfe City man, who was shot and killed by a police department officer Saturday night.
Few details are being released by authorities concerning the incident resulted in the death of Jonathan Price and is reported to be under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
The city of Wolfe City issued a brief statement Sunday morning via its Facebook page.
“On October 3, 2020, an officer-involved shooting occurred in Wolfe City. The Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of this matter by the Texas Rangers. No further information is available for release at this time.”
Attempts by the Herald-Banner to contact the department Sunday and again Monday were not returned as of press time.
A call placed Monday to the office of Texas Ranger Laura Simmons was also not immediately returned.
Multiple media reports indicated the shooting occurred after a disturbance outside of the Kwik Check store in Wolfe City.
Shawn Wilkerson, the store’s manager, said a video recording of the incident was not available.
“Where it happened it is where the camera couldn’t catch what happened,” Wilkerson said.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said none of his deputies, who also arrived at the scene of the incident, were involved in the shooting.
“It was not a Hunt County Sheriff’s deputy,” Meeks said. “It was a Wolfe City Police Department officer, but we are assisting with the investigation.”
Saturday night’s incident was the first officer-involved shooting in Hunt County since a fatal shooting after a chase in Quinlan in October 2018.
Once the investigation by the Texas Rangers is completed, it will be presented to the Hunt County grand jury for consideration.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The next monthly session of the grand jury is scheduled for Oct. 30.
At least two separate groups had announced plans on Facebook to host vigils Monday night at the scene of the shooting. One of the groups intended to meet in front of Dallas City Hall before traveling to Wolfe City.
Attorney Lee Merritt posted on Facebook that he had met with Price’s family about the case. Merritt also could not be reached for comment Monday.
Brenna Sylvia and Katy Mead, both of Greenville, conducted a protest Monday afternoon in front of the Hunt County Courthouse, displaying a sign that said, “Can We Talk About Racism Now Hunt County? Black Lives Matter Every Day.”
Sylvia said she had participated in multiple demonstrations for racial justice in Dallas.
“And then Jonathan Price is killed 17 miles away from my hometown,” she said.
Both women said they planned to attend the events Monday night in Wolfe City.
