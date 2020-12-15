A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday evening for Stella Gonzales, a teacher at Crockett Elementary School, whose body was found next to a local reservoir a day after she was reported missing.
Meanwhile, donations are being collected for Gonzales’ family.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the school, 1316 Wolfe City Drive in Greenville.
Gonzales’ body was found Sunday morning on the north side of Municipal Reservoir No. 5, following a search of the area.
The Greenville Police Department and volunteers with the surrounding Holiday Hills area of far north Greenville conducted the search after Gonzales’ husband David posted a plea on Facebook, noting his wife was missing, later indicating video showed her heading to the lake.
A cause of death has not been announced and no additional details were available as of press time Tuesday.
Crockett Elementary Secretary Ashley Rodriguez is reportedly collecting donations for the family, which may be made via Venmo: @Ashley-Rodriguez-410, CashApp: $arod2452, or PayPal: @AshleyRodriguez02
