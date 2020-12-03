A candlelight vigil and funeral services are scheduled in Greenville, in memory of a local teenager killed in the city’s latest reported homicide.
A candlelight vigil for Ismael Rincon, 15, is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Kingridge Apartments, 4224 King St. in Greenville.
Meanwhile, the search for a suspect in Rincon’s death continued Wednesday.
The Greenville Police Department has announced a warrant for murder has been issued for Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City.
The department had reported officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized because of his injuries but was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23.
Bohme is described as a white female with brown eyes, dark brown hair, 5-4 and weighing 130 pounds.
The police department has not released any additional details concerning the incident.
Anyone with information on Bohme’s location is being asked to contact Detective Bobby Wooldridge at 903-457-2909 or the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.
Visitation for Rincon is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Peters Funeral Home, 4201 Wellington St. A graveside service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Memoryland, 808 W. Jack Finney Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.