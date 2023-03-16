Multiple events are scheduled in Hunt and Rockwall counties this month designed to recognize and thank veterans of the Vietnam War.
• Operation Brave is hosting a Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home Pinning ceremony at 11:30 a.m. March 26 at the Church of River Oaks, 5903 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville. The public is invited as the congregation recognizes and welcomes Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses. The ceremony will start after Sunday church services wrap up and the event will be televised worldwide.
There will also be a pinning at L3Harris for current Vietnam veteran employees as well as retired ones and any surviving spouses. If interested in attending the L3Harris event or this public event, please RSVP.
Veterans or spouses and interested in being pinned are asked to RSVP and contact Operation Brave at 903-303-9821 or OperationBrave903@Gmail.com
• Vietnam Veterans are scheduled to be honored on March 29, at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) headquarters, 4912 Lee St., Greenville. The event is designed for all Vietnam veterans and their families and will also include informational booths from Gentiva Hospice, VFW Posts 4011 and 7426, Twin Rotors Mission, Hunt County Veterans Affairs, SCRPT and Hunt County Disabled American Veterans.
RSVPs are requested by contacting Geneva Hospice at 903-454-1107.
• The Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 is presenting its third annual Vietnam War Veteran Tribute, starting at 6:30 p.m. March 29 at Herndon Intermediate School, 300 Blackland Road, Fate.
The post is inviting all Vietnam veterans, their families, and surviving spouses to attend the event, which is designed to honor and remember the men and women who served. The veterans do not need to be a member of the Legion.
The school was named after Harry H Herndon, the only Vietnam war KIA from Royse City. The Herndon Heroes, which all the students are referred to as, will present a program to honor Veterans.
All veterans and surviving spouses attending the event will be honored with a pinning ceremony.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Under the act, living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive the pin.
The post is partnering with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration in presenting the event.
Anyone wanting more information can contact the post at roysecitylegion@yahoo.com
