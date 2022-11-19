Hunt County veterans who served during the years of the Vietnam War will be honored next month during a special event in Greenville.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a Veterans Recognition Pinning Ceremony for 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St., Greenville.
John L. Greer with the Sons of the American Revolution will present veterans who attend with a commemorative Vietnam Veteran lapel pin.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Under the act, living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive the pin.
Pins will also be presented to the surviving spouses of veterans of the period.
The ceremony is a free admission event, but veterans are asked to pre-register at www.greenvilletx.fun.
