The Hunt County Veterans Services Office may be headed to a new home soon.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court met May 31 and discussed the status of the office. County Judge Bobby Stovall said he ben contacted on multiple occasions from veterans about the facility, currently housed in the Hunt County Detention Center, 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville.
Stovall said he asked County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Steven Harrison to look into the situation
“because he’s heavily concerned with veterans services, being a veteran himself,” Stovall said.
Harrison noted that the office is run by Director of Veterans Services Ted Oats, with Peggy Freeman serving as the administrative assistant.
“They see roughly 20 veterans a week,” Harrison said. “They also take care of the families of the veterans as well.”
Not only is Oats in his office during the week, but he also has a wide range of responsibilities, said Harrison.
“He’s going to nursing homes and making house visits and all of that.,” Harrison said.
In addition, Harrison explained that having a veterans office inside a jail is not the best idea.
“The veterans are not always totally comfortable with that, and that’s what kind of led us into looking at another location,” he said.
Stovall, Harrison and Oats viewed a few spots and found an available space in the strip center along the 2800 block of Terrell Road in Greenville. Stovall said it is easily accessible.
“It’s about 1,200 square feet,” he said. “It has handicap parking right outside. It is fairly level.”
Oats had requested an additional employee for the department in next year’s budget and Stovall agreed to add one.
“They’re just overworked,” Stovall said. “Personally I think we owe it to our veterans to do a better job.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to enter into a lease agreement for the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.