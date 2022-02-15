Hunt County and the surrounding area of North Texas are again expected to be under an elevated risk of grass and brush fires today.
The continued severe drought and gusty winds are providing a perfect recipe for even small fires to rapidly increase in intensity. However, there appears to be some relief on the horizon, with significant precipitation connected to the passage of another cold front.
Hunt County is not under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are urging anyone intending to conduct a controlled burn to use extreme caution or to wait if possible for more favorable weather conditions.
Delta County Judge Judge Jason Murray issued an emergency burn ban for the county Friday morning after consultation with local fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The order is effective for seven days, unless it is renewed on the seventh day by the Delta County Commissioners’ Court.
Hunt County and much of the surrounding area of North Texas are expected to remain under a “very high” danger of grass and wild fires today, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, due to the continued severe drought conditions across the region and the gusting winds.
But there are some big changes in the National Weather Service forecast. Today’s high is expected to rise to near 70, with a south wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
There is chance of sprinkles early Wednesday morning, with a low around 54 and a south wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon Wednesday, and a south wind with gusts as high as 30 mph. The rain and high winds are predicted to continue Wednesday night. with low around 41.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 52 and winds shifting out of the north during the afternoon which could gust as high as 35 mph.
