It will be another very hot day in Hunt County, but there is some potential optimism in the forecast. An Excessive Heat Advisory remains in place, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is again placing Hunt County and the entire surrounding area under a “very high” danger of grass fire, but the Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger was allowed to expire at midnight.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be mostly sunny and hot today, with a high near 106 and a south southwest wind with gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, with a low around 81.
Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning which prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
