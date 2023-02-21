An award winning teacher and education pioneer was honored as this year’s “Worthy Citizen” during Friday’s 102nd annual Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet.
Two previous Worthy Citizens, Luanne Holloway Dickens and Councilman Terry Thomas, were part of a committee that selected the 2022 honoree and were on hand to officially present the award in honor of the late Dr. Mary Jane Vance, an outstanding local and groundbreaking educator, author and speaker.
The chamber event, themed “The Greatest Show on Earth, was conducted at the headquarters of Innovation First.
Vance was an accomplished educator and administrator in several North Texas public school systems. She directed Greenville High School’s Flaming Flashes Drill Team and served as an interim cheerleader sponsor, Twirler advisor, and she helped to re-establish the Pep Squad.
She was the first director of clinical supervision for the East Texas Teacher Education Council, which included 12 school districts.
In addition, Vance was the first female assistant director and director of the Center for Educational Field Experiences at ETSU. She was a Dallas area coordinator for Texas A&M, executive director for the Consortium of State Organizations for Teacher Education in Texas, and served on the executive board for the Association of Teacher Educators International. Later she served as the first executive secretary for the Consortium of State Organizations for Texas Teacher Educators, which included seven Texas higher education organizations and the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, an organization for deans of all Texas Colleges of Higher Education. In this capacity, she had the honor of meeting with and lobbying on behalf of teachers in her meetings with the Texas Commissioner of Education, the State Board of Education, several Texas legislators, and then Gov. George W. Bush.
Vance, however, didn’t stop there. She later became an assistant professor at Texas A&M University-College Station and was appointed as the first female Dallas area coordinator of field experiences for the university.
Vance received many national, state and local honors, including the President’s Award from the Association of Teacher Educators, the Ben E. Coody Distinguished Service Award from Texas Teacher Educators, the Greenville City Council Woman of the Year Award from Beta Sigma Phi, the Greenville City Council PTA Dedication Award, the Greenville Executive Lady Award, Woman of the Year Award from the Xi Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Teacher of the Year Award, GHS Yearbook Dedication Award and the first ETSU Teacher of Tomorrow Award.
She passed away in January 2021. Members of Vance’s family were on hand to accept the honor on her behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.