Utility work next week may force the overnight closure of lanes along a highway running through Commerce.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the work on State Highway 24 in Hunt County will require temporary rolling lane closures.
The contractor, Future Infrastructure LLC, expects to replace overhead and underground utility lines near Highway 24 from Interstate 30 to Culver Street in Commerce from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20-22.
The work will require 15-minute to 20-minute rolling lane closures that may affect traffic flow on the portion of SH 24.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.
They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays.
and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating or drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
