Since running a story last Thursday about the possible closure of the Rolling Hills location of the United States Post Office at 6305 Wesley St., the Herald-Banner has heard a large amount of community support in favor of keeping the facility open, or – because of its central location – replacing it with a different building in the vicinity of the existing one.
The story originated from a simple news tip from a Greenville resident early last week, saying that they had heard that the Rolling Hills facility “might be closing.” When the Herald-Banner contacted Greenville Postmaster Dewey Littleton by phone last Tuesday morning to ask if there was any truth to that “rumor,” he said that he had submitted a request to the USPS Dallas District seeking approval to close the post office at Rolling Hills and consolidate mail service to the downtown location at 2600 Wesley St.
When asked during that same interview why he submitted the request, Littleton declined to give “definite details” as to his argument in favor of the closure, but did acknowledge that the condition of the parking lot and the building – which the USPS leases – was a factor. He also said that in order for the district to approve the closure, that it would have to “make business sense.”
In response to the news about the possible closure of the Rolling Hills post office, a Greenville resident started an petition on the website, change.org (the direct link to the petition is https://bit.ly/35NslmW), to give members of the community a way to show support for keeping that location open.
“I’ve lived in South Greenville for over 30 years, so I use that post office a lot,” Charlene Eller, who posted the petition, said. The petition has since gained more than 830 signatures.
The show of support was appreciated by members of the local chapter of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU).
“The Greenville Texas Local No.3607 would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the outpouring of support for the Rolling Hills Finance Unit,” local APWU President Pete Ehrhart wrote in a letter to the editor that was published Tuesday. “It is this support that makes us thankful to have a community that will come together in adverse conditions.”
While witnessing the continued support shown for the Rolling Hills post office this week, the paper also received a few calls from readers who had contacted Littleton since the publication of the story, saying that he may have been quoted inaccurately.
Unfortunately, when the Herald-Banner called Littleton this Thursday and asked him what was incorrect in the article, he directed the reporter to call the USPS area corporate communications office and declined to “answer any more questions.”
A spokesperson for the USPS has said that there are, at least at present, no plans to authorize such a closure.
“In this instance, the Rolling Hills Post Office will remain open for business as usual,” USPS Southern Area Corporate Communications Specialist Nikki Johnson told the Herald-Banner.
She also said that if the USPS were to be in the act of considering the closure of one of its facilities, that they would send out a public notice about the pending closure “long before going forward with it.”
