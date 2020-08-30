Gail Sprinkle loves a walkable downtown. The owner of the Uptown Forum in historic downtown Greenville imagines living, working, shopping, dining and enjoying entertainment within the city center. While her vision has been partially fulfilled here, the upbeat entrepreneur still yearns for a completely restored, inviting, and, of course, walkable downtown.
After leaving home, Greenville native Sprinkle resided in Dallas for a long time. After Dallas, she lived without a car in several walkable urban spaces.
“For a year and a half I lived in Avignon, France,” she said. “I walked or took trains everywhere.”
When she returned to the U.S., Sprinkle moved to Washington, D.C.
“I had been working for the Red Cross,” she said. “They transferred me to Washington in 1997. It was the second time that I lived in a walkable community and that’s a huge thing for me. That’s what drives everything in my life, that urbanism. I lived in Dupont Circle and I walked everywhere. I had a car and sold it in the first three months. I lived there the whole time without a car. I walked, took taxis, rode the bus and the Metro, and walked and walked and walked. That really changed me. I realized that I wanted to live the rest of my life in walkable communities.”
Sprinkle’s lifetime dream was to go abroad to serve in the Peace Corps.
“From 2002 to 2004, I went into the Peace Corps,” she said. “I traveled to a Bulgarian town called Plevin. It has a mile-long pedestrian mall and it was beautiful. It looked like a western European city. The buildings were like ice cream cones, all pastel colors. The boulevard was really wide. You could walk down the street, sit in a cafe and watch the traffic go by. I always saw someone I knew.”
In Bulgaria, Sprinkle worked in the mayor’s office of the city of Plevin.
“I worked in marketing and economic development,” she said. “We did an economic fair where we brought people in from different cities and regions and talked about the economic opportunities and investment opportunities that were available in Plevin. I did some marketing for them and I also narrated a tourism package. I didn’t do the typical teaching English that is common for many Peace Corps workers.”
In 2004, Sprinkle returned to Washington, D.C., and remained there until 2009. She moved back to Texas and eventually settled in Greenville in 2014.
“I was living in an apartment,” she said. “I was still enamored by the freedom of a walkable environment, and I wanted to find an old building in downtown Greenville so that I could rehab the loft and maybe lease out the ground floor to retailers. I kept talking to my mentor Janeen Cunningham, who had the Calico Cat and owned Uptown Forum, about my interest in downtown. Then almost five years ago, I bought the Forum!”
The former Perkins Department Store at 2610 Lee St. successfully transitioned to specialty shops and services nearly 40 years ago. At present, the Uptown Forum houses The Wind, The Willow Bookstore, Pizzo’s Sicilian Cafe, Lenore Cole VIP, FourteenSixteen Boutique, Magnolia Events & Wedding Rentals, At the Top Art Gallery, All Tangled Up, Friendlee Radio, Healing Touch Massage, Balfour Northeast Texas and Keep Greenville Beautiful. In September, the Uptown Arts Emporium is scheduled to open.
Angela Hebert, whose Lenore Cole shop has expanded from candles, infusers and lotions to include art, jewelry, masks and other items, praised Sprinkle.
“Gail is a go-getting, forward-thinking essential to downtown Greenville,” Hebert said. “She is an all-around amazing person and has the tendency to spark inspiration in anyone who comes in contact with her.”
When Greenville businesses shut down because of the coronavirus, Sprinkle had to close most of the Uptown Forum although Pizzo’s Sicilian Cafe remained open for takeout for a time.
“Downtown Greenville had a lot of momentum going on with the Downtown Strolls, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and other special events until COVID-19 caused everything to grind to a halt,” Sprinkle said. “I am really sensitive to people who are out of work, who are sick and who have lost loved ones.
“Since we have resumed operation, we take the pandemic seriously. We require masks. We wipe everything down, and we have hand sanitizer stations. We’re also spacious enough so that we can physically distance. Our businesses continue to do well. I think people are shopping closer to home instead of going to Dallas. The Uptown Forum is an amazing place.”
“Gail was very supportive during the shutdown,” Angela Marie Melia aka Chef Ang of Pizzo’s Sicilian Cafe said. “She wants to make downtown vibrant again and the place to be seen in Greenville.”
Sprinkle has become a dynamic community leader. She is a Main Street Advisory Board member, an active chamber of commerce member and a huge supporter of local arts and artists. Lately, she has been focused on the Greenville Forward Comprehensive Plan, a city of Greenville study done with tax dollars.
“I would like for everyone to look at the links at ci.greenville.tx.us,” she said. “The Greenville Forward Plan Survey asks for citizens’ input.
“I believe that small businesses make the world go round, and my mantra is ‘build the city you want to live in.’ Creative people are able to see all the possibilities and out of adversity innovation will happen. Even in difficult times, downtown Greenville is thriving and people are investing.”
Sprinkle and her significant other, Scott Golem, an art professor at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, will celebrate their 10th anniversary in October.
