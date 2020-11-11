Greenville Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Byron Taylor has resigned.
Stenson Sanders, the Greenville Chamber chairman of the board, issued a statement Wednesday morning, indicating the organization was accepting Taylor’s resignation, effective immediately.
Shelly Corrales has assumed the duties as interim president/CEO until such time a decision is made on a permanent successor.
“We are very appreciative of the fine work done by Byron Taylor on behalf of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Sanders said. “We have full confidence in Shelly’s ability to continue the daily functions of the chamber along with Keith Burns, our Director of Membership and appreciate their willingness to fulfill these responsibilities.”
Taylor, who could not be reached for comment on the move as of press time Wednesday, had served in the position since February 2016.
In a story in the Herald-Banner concerning his appointment to the position, Taylor noted he had made a lot of stops beforehand. From managing hotels to encouraging efforts to beautify the city, Taylor has always kept busy and visible.
Taylor was previously the manager of the former Magnuson Hotel and the Lions Den in Commerce, and previously had managed the Hampton Inn and Suites in Greenville, served as president of the board at Keep Greenville Beautiful, where he was also a member of the Hearts for the Arts program through the organization’s Beautification Committee, which began the Mural and Public Art Project for Hunt County.
Taylor was also one of the individuals responsible for adding multi-colored lights to the exterior of the Hunt County Courthouse for the Rally ‘Round Greenville.
Going further back, Taylor was the founder of the former Citizens Urban Renewal Effort (CURE), a volunteer group that worked toward revitalizing the core of the original town of Greenville, a five-block deep and 11-block wide section in and around the downtown area.
Taylor is originally from the San Antonio/Austin area and graduated from high school from Georgetown. He could not wait to graduate and get on the road.
“I wanted to be in the big city,” Taylor said.
He got his wish, working in Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and New Orleans.
“I experienced infrastructure in those cities that I took for granted,” Taylor said, referring to the entertainment and arts districts that could always be easily reached a short distance away.
The impact of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 resulted in Taylor’s move back to Texas and eventually Greenville, which he has called home for the past 15 years.
He said his experiences in business would prove invaluable in his efforts to improve the local community.
“I realized I had been given some pretty good training,” Taylor said. “But it is a much harder job than you might think.”
The Greenville Chamber Board of Directors decided to hire Taylor as the new president and CEO after a month-long search and announced in late February 2016.
Jack Gray had served as the interim president and CEO of the Chamber since late 2014 after Brendon Payne stepped down from the position.
“I feel it is a great time to be a part of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce,” Taylor said.
