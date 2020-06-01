UPDATE 3:31 p.m. Michael Lester has contacted the Herald-Banner to indicate he was the individual seeking the permit to host the local demonstration.
“It will only take place if we feel it can be done safely and peacefully,” Lester said.
In a post on his personal Facebook page, Lester said the “We Are George Floyd” rally was being planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at a site still to be determined.
“We would like to gather together in order to collectively grieve another unnecessary loss of life,” Lester said. “To support each other. To protest systemic racism and police brutality. But most importantly to address city and county officials on the issues people of color face. To ask for affirmative action towards making real changes. Whether that be re-training officers on de-escalation. Changing the way officers are dealt with when they pick up these kind of infractions, Etc. Also putting into place systems where employees can call out or report these kinds of behaviors, from co-workers and superiors, and be protected from retribution or fear of losing their job or being treated negatively. We want to emphasize, for anyone police or citizen, being silent in the presence of racism is being complicit in it.”
The Facebook page promoting the event is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/811440022717527/
Original post: At least one protest is being planned in Greenville in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The event, which had not been formally scheduled as of press time, is one of a handful of demonstrations that have occurred across the surrounding area, all of which have been peaceful in nature.
City of Greenville Public Information Officer Kathy Lucas said Monday morning that the city manager’s office had received a request for a parade permit from an individual wanting to conduct a peaceful protest against systemic racism and police brutality.
Lucas said no details were set, as the permit had not been issued as of press time.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said they had not received any requests for similar events on county property.
Sheriff Randy Meeks said his office was asked to have personnel available to assist in the city of Ladonia, which was anticipating a protest Sunday night if the demonstration had the potential to become violent.
“We were never called out, so it appears everything was all right there,” Meeks said.
The Rockwall Police Department issued a statement Sunday night, indicating it helped facilitate a peaceful protest along the State Highway 66 bridge between Rockwall and Rowlett.
The announcement said there were multiple posts on social media claiming that bricks had been delivered to the city to be used by rioters for violent acts.
“This claim is categorically false,” according to the department. “The demonstrators tonight were courteous and worked hand in hand with law enforcement to ensure a peaceful outcome. All of them have already left the area. There is no cause for alarm or concern and the Rockwall Police Department is working diligently to keep our city safe and simultaneously protecting the rights of all persons.”
