Multiple fire departments from both Rockwall and Hunt counties were on the scene Tuesday morning of a spectacular fire in Fate.
Fate Assistant City Manager Spencer Foster said the structure fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m.
“Consequently, one building structure was lost,” Foster said. “However, fire crews were quick to respond to the incident. The building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the immediate west and south of the site during the incident. All commercial buildings close-by and under construction, including FRESH by Brookshire’s, were unaffected.”
Tara Etheridge Wyman was among the nearby residents who were evacuated.
“I was sitting on my back porch when all of the sudden I saw a huge flame,” Wyman said. “As far as we know no one was hurt but at least two streets where told to evacuate.”
Wyman was allowed to return to her home a little after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Foster said the huge multi-agency response was critical in ensuring the fire was contained and did not spread to more structures.
“Agencies responding to the incident included: Fate, Rockwall, Royse City, Greenville, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Rowlett, Wylie, and Cash,” Foster said. “Water infrastructure, including the City’s water tower, are still functioning normally. The cause of the fire is still being determined.”
