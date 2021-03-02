At least two school districts in Hunt County will not be making changes to their COVID-19 protocols.
The Greenville and Quinlan ISDs each announced Tuesday afternoon they will be maintaining their current COVID-19 protocols, which include the mandated wearing of masks while on campus. From the Greenville ISD:
"We have received several inquiries from parents following Gov. Greg Abbott’s removal of the mask mandate effective March 10, 2021.
The safety of our students, staff and community members is always our top priority. We will continue with the safety protocols (https://bit.ly/3bYNTy8) that have been in place all year, which include masks for students in grades 1-12 and all employees and visitors.
Read Gov. Abbott’s full executive order HERE: https://bit.ly/3sAvoXE"
From the Quinlan ISD:
"
Earlier today, Governor Abbott spoke of his plan for reopening businesses throughout the state. He did not specifically address schools. Immediately following his speech, Education Service Center Executive Directors have requested that TEA provide guidance regarding the Governor's announcement that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate.
Until we receive further guidance and information, QISD will continue to follow the same guidelines and protocols currently in place. Masks will be required in 3rd - 12th grades for students and all staff members until further notice.
Thank you for your patience and understanding."
