UPDATE: A planned Easter egg hunt in West Tawakoni, hosted by the Tawakoni Fire Department, was cancelled after press time Tuesday night.
Although the timing of any public event in the next few weeks is subject to change, given the current medical concerns, two announcements have been issued recently concerning planned Easter egg hunts in Hunt County.
• The city of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department and Joe Hudson Collision Center Eggstravaganza is scheduled on the evening of April 9. Several thousand eggs will be scattered about the soccer fields at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard, for the free Eggstravaganza.
• The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville has scheduled the Easter After Dark for 7:30 p.m. April 3.The event is designed as an Easter egg hunt for grown-ups and is open to anyone 18 and older.
Prizes will be placed in hundreds of eggs, which will be hidden on the museum grounds at 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville. Cost for the hunt will be $10 for Museum members and those registering before event and $12 for those signing up the day of the event if any tickets are still available.
Participants should bring a flashlight, as well as something to store all their eggs. Tickets found inside the eggs will be redeemed for prizes inside the museum, which will include admission to multiple museums and attractions in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, tickets to the NASCAR event in November and several cash prizes, including one egg which will hold $75.
Additional information is available by calling 903-4504502 or visiting the museum’s web site at www.cottonmuseum.com.
