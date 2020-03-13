UPDATE: The DrugFree Greenville Heroes Lunches, which had been scheduled in the coming week, will be rescheduled as the Greenville Independent School District has extended spring break until March 23.
Original article: Don’t be alarmed next week if you happen to see a school bus pursued by law enforcement vehicles with full lights and sirens activated.
Hundreds of local school children will get to have lunch with their heroes, Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of DrugFree Greenville.
The annual “Heroes Lunches” at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center will include students in kindergarten through fifth grade from several local schools.
The children will get to meet McGruff the Crime Dog and have lunch with members from the Greenville Police and Greenville Fire-Rescue Departments, Hunt County EMS and Air Evac Lifeteam.
DrugFree Greenville hosted the “Heroes Night” last month at the Greenville High School cafeteria, during which this year’s set of “Hero Cards” was distributed.
The cards feature personnel from the Greenville Police and Fire Departments, 911 dispatchers, American Medical Response/Hunt County EMS and the Air-Evac Lifeteam air ambulance service, and are the centerpiece of DrugFree Greenville’s Hero Card Bingo program.
Under Hero Card Bingo, local school students obtain the Hero Cards and use them to fill bingo sheets, matching the first letter of the hero’s first or last name with a letter space on the sheet.
The classroom with the most “blackout” sheets filled at each grade level attends the Heroes Lunches.
Those wanting more information can call DrugFree Greenville at 903-454-4300.
