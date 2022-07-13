UPDATE 9:30 a.m. Thursday: The City of McLendon-Chisholm reported RCH Water Supply was able to refill their tanks as of Wednesday night. This morning the city issued the following:
Original post: Residents of McLendon-Chisholm are being asked to avoid all outdoor watering as the water supply from the RCH Water Supply Corporation is unable to meet demand.
A caller informed the Herald-Banner that taps were running dry Wednesday in McLendon-Chisholm and people were lining up at stores to buy bottled water.
In addition, a boil water notice has also been issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for RCH Water Supply consumers.
The City of Rockwall issued a notice Wednesday indicating that it was pumping 2.1 million gallons of water per day to McLendon-Chisholm, which is well over normal usage levels for a single day.
“However, due to excessive outdoor watering, residents’ usage levels have exceeded this amount by about 1 million gallons extra per day for the last several weeks,” according to the city of Rockwall’s announcement. “Rockwall is continuing to send water to RCH to supply the 2.1 million gallons per day, and has not cut off supply to RCH and its customers.”
RCH Water Supply issued an order Tuesday for its customers to cease outdoor watering altogether and also added the boil water notice.
The TCEQ said that due to reduced distribution system pressure it has required the RCH Water Supply Corporation to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
RCH reported on its website that the water is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. today.
