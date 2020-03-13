UPDATE: Saturday's second annual All Pats’ Day Celebration in downtown Greenville has been postponed.
Organizers contacted the Herald-Banner this morning to explain the event will be rescheduled, but had to be moved due to the forecast, which is calling for good chances of showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day.
Those wanting more information can email Kevin Banks at kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us, Byron Taylor at byron@greenvillechamber, or call the Chamber at 903-455-1510.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.