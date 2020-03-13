All Pats' Day celebration

Downtown Greenville will be putting on the green Saturday, with a full day of fun scheduled in honor of anyone named Pat or any variation thereof.

 Courtesy logo

UPDATE: Saturday's second annual All Pats’ Day Celebration in downtown Greenville has been postponed.

Organizers contacted the Herald-Banner this morning to explain the event will be rescheduled, but had to be moved due to the forecast, which is calling for good chances of showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day.

Those wanting more information can email Kevin Banks at kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us, Byron Taylor at byron@greenvillechamber, or call the Chamber at 903-455-1510.

