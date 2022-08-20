Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said the 80-acre fire south of Greenville Saturday was about the largest so far this year.
“It is right up there,” Hill said. “It its not, it is definitely among the top three.”
The huge blaze began just after noon Saturday as a brush fire at on County Road 2182, but rapidly spread across a wide area in the Cash region in the vicinity of FM 1570 and State Highway 34.
At least eight fire departments and the Texas Forest Service tackled the fire for more than four hours, until containment was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Helicopters also provided attacks from the air.
The Commerce Emergency Corps and at least one medical unit was on hand to provide rehabilitation services during the day.
Hill said the residents of three homes in the area near the fire scene were evacuated, but were allowed to return at around 4:10 p.m.
“We had some structures threatened and one shed was destroyed, but no homes or barns were lost,” Hill said.
As of Saturday afternoon, Hunt County and a wide area of North Texas were under a Flood Watch posted by the National Weather Service, for the potential of heavy rains between Sunday morning and Sunday night, with the forecast calling for significant chances of showers and thunderstorms each day next week.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said the fire scene is still active.
“This is a very fast moving situation,” Hill said, adding members from his office, eight Hunt County fire departments and the Texas Forest Service remain on scene. “And they are extremely busy.”
UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Caddo Mills fire department sending additional units and personnel. Commerce E-Corps asked to relocate rehab operations to the KOA campground.
UPDATE 1:40 p.m. Units from multiple fire departments in the south end of Hunt County staging at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan should they be needed.
ORIGINAL POST 1:15 p.m. Units and personnel from more than a half-dozen fire departments and from the Texas Forest Service battled a fire this afternoon in Hunt County.
As of 1:15 p.m. homes in the vicinity were in the process of being evacuated.
The first call came in shortly after noon Saturday of a brush fire on County Road 2182 south of Greenville. Upon arrival the fire was reported to have covered several acres and had moved into the tree line.
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office was called in to shut down FM 1570 and to begin the evacuation of homes in the vicinity of the fire.
Despite recent rains, Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.