Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. For the next six weeks, the Herald-Banner will feature each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story. Jill Baker was featured on April 11.
Dennis Strickland begins each Hump Day Happy Hour with his signature ditty, “Well, in Greenville, Texas, it’s always five o’clock, because the courthouse clock always says five o’clock.”
For almost five years, the emcee/keyboardist/singer has welcomed artists, musicians, poets, storytellers, dancers and other local talents to the weekly event that takes place in the VIP Room of the beautifully restored Texan Theater in downtown Greenville. But the Happy Hour is just one of the awe-inspiring endeavors of our local “Music Man.”
Since Strickland came to live in Greenville six years ago after retiring as head caseworker for The Stewpot and The Bridge in Dallas, he has become a significant member of the community. Almost immediately, he joined the Golden K Kiwanis and chose to use his musical background as his service project for the club.
“I knew I wanted to do music,” Strickland said. “That was my goal at my retirement. I called all the different nursing homes and offered to play and sing for the residents. At Christmas time, we added the bonus of the Christmas tour — performing at all the facilities. David Ellis and the Golden K’s affiliate Aktion Club joined me. David plays the guitar and I play the keyboard. We sing carols; I think we did 11 or 12 different spots this year including performing at the hospital on Christmas Day.
“The Golden K Kiwanis invited the people at the Lakes Regional Day Center to form an Aktion Club. Once a month usually following the Aktion club meeting, I sing and play for all of the 75 or so folks at the Day Center. They are all yelling and screaming and the staff assured me that everyone is fine. They get up and dance. For me, it’s a monthly joy!”
Strickland adds to his Golden K service in other ways.
“Since our mission at Golden K is children and youth, I have done some volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Club,” he said. “During the last few months, I’ve been reading books at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center.”
Strickland served four years as a board member at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.
“I love our library,” he said. “I especially like that Library Director Olivia Moreno continues to develop the children’s programs and that the Greenville Art League has its annual juried show there. No longer is the library the quiet place that it once was, but it is a hub for the community to learn and experience new things together.”
Strickland got involved with The Greenville Family Theater during their first production of “Hello Dolly” in 2015. Four other dynamic musical productions have followed, and he now serves on the Family Theater board.
“I am a cheerleader for the Greenville Family Theater,” he said. “I always invite the cast to preview each show at the Happy Hour. It is a family-oriented Christian-rooted group. I was proud that they invited me to be on the board and recognize that I share those values.”
Robert Smith, one of the founders of the Greenville Family Theater, discussed Strickland’s participation.
“From our very first show, Dennis has immensely motivated and inspired Greenville Family Theater,” Smith said “He has been our greatest advocate and is a wonderful defender and champion for all of the young people in our shows. Also, since he has been on the board, he has been our best fundraiser.”
Each Thursday, Strickland meets with his Wellbeing group which has helped him to reach both physical and mental goals.
“Dennis created our Wellbeing Group in 2018,” said Redeemer Lutheran Church pastor Debra Leone. “It is a support group encouraging weight management, an overall healthier lifestyle and personal choices.”
“I have sustained my weight loss of 150 pounds through our Wellbeing group,” Strickland said. “We encourage each other to live out healthier lifestyles by critiquing our calories, making movement mandatory and severing stress from our lives.”
Since July 2015, the Hump Day Happy Hour has been the happening spot in downtown Greenville.
“When owner Barbara Horan opened the Texan Theater, she told me that she had always planned to do something with local artists,” Strickland said. “She wanted more folks to have access to that grand theater, which is a special part of our burgeoning arts district downtown.”
“Dennis spearheaded the Hump Day Happy Hour,” Horan said. “He finds artists of all kinds and presents them to those who visit the Texan on Wednesday evenings. A weekly show takes quite a bit of effort. He finds artists of all kinds and celebrates them — from storytellers to quilters to singers to painters to collectors to just about anything you can imagine. He has developed a dedicated following of art lovers for the weekly program.”
“At the Hump Day Happy Hour, a lot of people have come and shared their art with us,” Strickland said. “We are arts supporters. When we have more than 50 attendees, we have to move the program from our exclusive area in the VIP Room to the theater downstairs.”
Strickland collaborated with Barbara Horan on another regular event at the Texan Theater, a non-denominational quarterly Sunday afternoon worship service called “Music in the Spirit.” He recruits the musical performers from Greenville and Hunt County.
“The first one was actually on Pentecost Sunday,” Strickland said. “It was very successful. We had at least 10 churches represented on the stage. It’s wonderful to see and hear the singers and musicians from different denominations as they get to know each other. No barriers exist as the north side meets the south side during the ecumenical event. At Music in the Spirit, we’re all there singing ‘Amazing Grace’ together.”
