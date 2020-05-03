Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. For the next four weeks, the Herald-Banner will feature each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story. This is week four.
Author Robert Louis Stevenson said, “There is no secret so close as that between a rider and his horse.”
Herald-Banner Unsung Hero Larry Pare’s love for people and horses merges into an impressive program of harmony and healing. At the L&R Ranch/Happy Trails Therapeutic Riding Center on Northshore Road in Quinlan, Pare uses the natural movement of a horse to help a rider gain confidence and to master all manner of physical and mental problems. Equine-assisted therapy, also known as hippotherapy, offers remedies to adults and children with special needs.
Pare’s longtime membership in the South Hunt County Chamber of Commerce and other county activities proves his commitment to human animals as well.
“My dad is very much a people person,” says his daughter Pam Lamontagne. “He enjoys people. That is his life. He loves to volunteer. He loves to be a part of everything and never wants to miss out on things. He is a member of anything and everything, including all of the veteran groups. Because of his work with the chamber of commerce, he was the emcee for the reopening when they redid the Two Mile Bridge at Lake Tawakoni in 2016. He’s been in every parade.”
Pare served as president of the chamber in the Quinlan area for seven years. The chamber’s “Larry Pare Volunteer of the Year” award is named for him.
“We moved from a small chamber to having large turnouts at our monthly luncheons with from 70 to 90 attending,” he said. “Our growth has surprised people. Now I am an ambassador for the chamber.”
During the presentation of the prestigious Chamber of Commerce Founder’s award, Vice President Adam Slaughter praised Pare.
“Larry is a staple of our community and arguably the most active member of our chamber,” Slaughter said. “If there is an event to be held, a luncheon to be enjoyed or a ribbon to be cut, you will find him there. For many years, he served as our president on the board of directors, helping our chamber to continued and sustained growth. As the leading voice of many member luncheons, enthusiastic auctioneer of several banquet nights and grand marshal of our local parades, we have all been entertained by his wit and humor.”
In addition to the chamber, Pare is involved in a myriad of other local volunteer activities.
“I volunteer at the food bank and at Helping Hands Today, and I’m vice president of Make the Park Beautiful at Lake Tawakoni,” he said. “I was a Marine, and I’m the chaplain for the American Legion and a member of the VFW and Amvets.”
Karen Lockhart nominated Pare as an Unsung Hero.
“I am so proud that Larry Pare is being recognized for his passion for the community,” Lockhart said. “He has a heart of gold, the energy of the Energizer bunny and great love for his family, friends and acquaintances. I am glad to have such a godly man as my mentor, but most of all I’m glad to call him my friend.”
Before settling in Texas more than 20 years ago, Pare and his wife Rhella lived in Connecticut where he worked for the state as a supervisor at a diagnostic and treatment center for problem children ages 11 to 18.
“For 30 years, I did group therapy and behavior modification for juveniles,” Pare said. “At my Level Acres Ranch in Connecticut, I also was a therapeutic riding instructor.”
Pare and his wife originally traveled to Texas to see his friend and former horseshoer who had moved from Hartford.
“We came for several visits, and my friend talked me into moving here,” Pare said. “Rhella liked it too, but I had wanted to settle in Ocala, Florida. She believed that I had been working too much and would take it easy in Texas, but I’m not the kind of person who can take it easy. Within six months of moving here, we had a hippo program set up in Terrell and then we got the place in Quinlan.”
Pare’s daughter talked about her dad’s lifetime dedication to the healing power of horses.
“He’s been involved with horses his whole life,” she said. “He has made the statement that he wants everybody to experience a horse regardless of that person’s demeanor or their condition. The hippotherapy program started in Connecticut and it just took flight. It began in 1960 and when he moved to Texas, he brought it along with him. It can be used by each gender, by all ages and all sizes. It is really a miracle what the horses have done for people.”
The therapeutic instructor explains how riding a horse can enable folks to overcome physical and mental issues.
“The physical is developed with every forward function as the horse takes a step,” Pare said. “The extension of your hips follow the hips of the horse. The horse does that same kind of motion. Each forward step has the hip extension left, and the right brain works with it exactly the same. Concentration and mental confidence occur and riding creates a positive attitude.”
Pare and his wife possess an enduring matrimonial alliance.
“Rhella and I have been married for 63 years,” he said. “We’re getting our shoes shined for the next dance.”
