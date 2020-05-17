Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. For the next two weeks, the Herald-Banner will feature each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story. This is week six.
In his quiet way, Glenn Murphy has been helping folks and doing good works for decades. The Herald-Banner Unsung Hero is recognized for his volunteer activities in Hunt County.
“Glenn loves to walk,” says Frieda Morton, a family friend of 40 years. “He would be walking from his house up toward the highway and see trash along the way. He got so that he would take a sack to gather trash. As he walked, he would pick up trash. He was as regular as clockwork. That’s just Glenn.”
Murphy eventually adopted a three-mile portion of FM 1737 through the Texas Adopt-a-Highway program.
“Glenn cleans up that area four times a year at all the recommended times, but he actually does it more frequently,” Glenn’s wife Rita said. “The weather has something to do with it. He also picks up litter for a square mile around our house and for another square mile in the Shady Grove area for a total of two square miles in addition to his Adopt-a-Highway cleanup. Harold McBride (also a recent Unsung Hero) helps with the Adopt-a-Highway.”
Glenn and Rita Murphy moved here in 1968. Before coming to Greenville, he attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, now called the University of Missouri at Rolla, and then he worked for four years at Rocketdyne in Neosho, Missouri.
“He was a metallurgist working on the space program,” Rita said. “We came here when he had been hired at what then was called LTV Electrosystems. Our two children were young when we came here. He worked at E-Systems and then at Raytheon until he retired in 1998, 30 years to the day when he started in 1968.”
Rita recalled when Glenn got involved in the Adopt-a-Highway program.
“I believe that he’s been doing it since 2003,” she said. “That was the date of the first certificate of recognition that he received. Glenn tries to walk every day and picks up garbage even when he is in another neighborhood. Whether it’s here or at our kid’s house or anywhere, he takes his bag to pick up trash.”
Murphy also walked in an annual local event — the Drug Free Greenville Walkathon.
“For a long time, Glenn took part in the Walkathon,” Rita said. “For two years, he was the oldest participant and got two matching pairs of tennis shoes. Now we are becoming involved in the Alzheimer’s group, Remember for Me.”
Murphy is notable for another of his charitable activities.
“Glenn started giving blood to the Carter Blood Center when he worked at E-Systems,” Rita said. “There was an article in the E-Systems newspaper with a photo of Glenn in a 10-gallon hat when his blood donations reached 10 gallons. Since he retired, he has continued the Carter Blood donations and is now nearing 20 gallons.”
Since Murphy’s retirement, the couple have visited all 50 states and several foreign countries.
Rita and Glenn Murphy attend the Pecan Grove Church.
“We started that congregation in 1977,” she said. “He’s been an elder off and on over the years, Glenn and his friend from church Tom Chennault built a playground at Pecan Grove.”
Chennault talked about his friendship with Murphy and their building efforts.
“You will never meet a more real, fantastic person than Glenn Murphy,” Chennault said. “He is the top of the heap. At church, he’s always the first person in line to help others, especially the seniors who have to go back and forth to doctors.
“Back in 2003 or 2004, we started getting more families with children coming to the Pecan Grove Church. Glenn and I got together and decided that we needed to have something for the kids to play on. We raised some money from church members, not quite enough to do what we wanted, but we were able to put in the first phase, and then a couple of years later we doubled it in size. It’s got a regular slide, a tube slide, monkey bars and swings. It’s a pretty nice attraction that he and I designed and put together. It gets a lot of use, not only from the kids at church, but from the neighborhood kids who come over to play. We also built several picnic tables.
“Glenn and I have done some other projects together. He helped me build a playhouse for my grandchildren, and then I helped him build one for his grandchildren. We believed in making the things that we built structurally sound. We’ve had a lot of fun together.”
Frieda Morton also champions Murphy.
“Glenn is a giver,” Morton said. “I’ve never seen him refuse or question anyone or turn down anyone for help. That’s his nature. He never makes a big show of it. He does everything very quietly, and you’ll never hear him brag about anything that he has done. You won’t find a nicer couple than Rita and Glenn or a sweeter man than Glenn. He’s one in a million.”
