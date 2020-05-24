Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. The Herald-Banner featured each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story over the last seven weeks. This is the final installment.
In preparation for the upcoming Memorial Day commemoration on May 25, Herald-Banner Unsung Hero Harold McBride recently placed flags on veterans’ graves at the Prairie Valley, Etter Lake and Wieland cemeteries.
“Dad works with the guys from the American Legion,” said McBride’s daughter, Regina Allen. “He has tended the cemeteries for as long as I can remember.”
Besides the flag project, McBride spends time as a volunteer for the Adopt-a-Highway program. Rita Murphy, the wife of Unsung Hero Glenn Murphy, nominated McBride as an Unsung Hero for working with her husband cleaning up the Shady Grove Community’s Adopt-a-Highway. The area encompasses the three-mile stretch of highway 1737.
“They clear off the road,” Allen said. “Just typically, it’s just Dad and Mr. Murphy. My sons help also. They start out on Saturday morning on the end of the road and just work their way up.”
McBride’s friend and former Shady Grove neighbor Ken Bailey occasionally was recruited to participate in the cleanups.
“I worked a couple of times picking up 1737 with Glenn and Harold,” Bailey said. “I went to an awards get-together that the state had to honor volunteers at the Armory.”
Known for his ability to fix things, McBride frequently helps out his family, friends and neighbors.
“If I needed to do something, Harold was always available,” Bailey said. “For the years when I lived across the road, I also helped him. He’s a good guy and a go-getter.”
McBride also offers assistance at Greenville’s Ridgecrest Church.
“He really is a fix-it man,” Allen said. “He helps out the elderly people in our church, especially the widows who don’t have a husband to take care of things.”
Harold McBride was born in Greenville, but moved to Dallas with his family when he was a teenager. About 20 years ago, he returned to live in his home town. Now retired, he worked for many years as a truck driver for Central Freight lines.
Bailey recalled how his good friend overcame an injury which could have been devastating.
“Harold got his left hand caught in a shredder,” Bailey said. “Doctors replaced some of his missing fingers with two of his toes. If you didn’t know about that, you probably wouldn’t notice anything different about him. It doesn’t seem to bother him at all.”
According to his daughter, McBride served as an inspiration to everyone after the accident
“It taught us a lot, watching him persevere,” Allen told the Herald Banner.
For a long time, the McBrides held a fall celebration.
“They would have a fall fest over at their place,” Bailey said. “Harold would have a big campfire. Kids and families would participate.”
McBride, who earned the nickname “Lurch” from his hunting buddies, had a good time impersonating the Addams Family’s lanky character at a Halloween party.
“He’s a fun guy,” Allen said. “He’s pretty comical.”
Through his lifetime of good works, McBride has proved to be a role model to his grandchildren.
“Dad is Pops to his grandkids,” Allen said. “My son Camden received the Congressional Rising Lone Star Award for service as well as the Servant’s Heart Award for two years at Greenville Christian School. He has served alongside his Pops all his life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.