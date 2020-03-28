Larry Pare was born in 1935 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in New Britain Connecticut. He worked for the state of Connecticut as a supervisor of a diagnostic and treatment center at Long Lane School where he retired after 30 years. But Larry’s true passion was at his horse ranch that he owned and operated in Connecticut called Level Acres Ranch, where he boarded horses, gave riding instructions along with a hippo therapy program.
He moved to Hunt County, Texas, in 1997 and opened a horse ranch called L&R Ranch/Happy Trails Therapeutic Riding Center in Quinlan. There, he helped individuals with physical and mental challenges such as autism, cerebral palsy, amputees, blind and the deaf. He also helped these individuals to conquer their dreams by working with them to be able to reach their goals of riding a horse to gain both physical and mental strength, but most of all, providing therapy to these individuals threw the mobility of the horse.
Larry became a member of the First United Church where he became very active with the food pantry. He then joined the South Hunt County Chamber of Commerce and that’s when all his volunteerism began here in Hunt County. A few years after joining the chamber Larry became president of the chamber of commerce and remained president for about seven years when he then decided to step down to become an ambassador of the chamber.
Larry was then chosen for the grand marshal of the Christmas parade as well as being honored of having an award named after him called “The Larry Pare Volunteer of the Year Award,” which is presented every year at the chamber of commerce banquet. He is a member of the Masonic Lodge where he is a third degree mason. Larry also serves as the chaplain for the American Legion as well as a member of both the Amvets and the VFW in West Tawakoni. He is currently the vice president of the Lake Tawakoni Friends of the Park.
