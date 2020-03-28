Jill Baker was nominated by twice, one of which was by her best friend Maggie Hill.
“I have know Jill Q. Baker since we moved here in 1962 and she remains my very best friend,” Hill said. “When I first met her she welcomed me into the neighborhood of Western Circle here in Greenville with tuna sandwiches as we were moving into our house. We became close friends with each of us having children about the same ages and living nearby.
“Later after I moved from the neighborhood on Western Circle she and I shared the same experience of going through a third pregnancy and both giving birth to girls who also became best friends growing up together. She also came to my rescue when my cat was near death and there was no hope for her. She came to my house one morning when I was on the phone with the vet and was crying. She merely took the cat and drove her to the vet’s office and I never had to go through the terrible act of handing her over to the doctor for her final breath.”
Baker taught high school in Greenville for 30-plus years, simultaneously serving as cheerleading sponsor, among other acts of lover for her students.
After retiring from teaching, she continues to enjoy teaching at the Hope Center where she helps people get a second chance at preparing for employment.
She also finds time to volunteer with CASA, where she also serves on the board of directors.
“Jill’s hunger for learning has never left her,” Hill said. “After retirement, she went to the Seminary in Fort Worth and studied for the ministry only to be of service for other people. She is indeed a caring, giving person, a true Unsung Hero.”
Also nominating Baker was Jerry Speight.
“Jill Baker has been our volunteer instructor in our computer lab at the Hope Center for over 10 years,” Speight said. “After retiring from GISD and teaching at PJC, she has made an incredible impact on the lives of so many people in our community.
“One of the definitions I looked up says, ‘a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.’ I can think of no one who fits this more than Jill.”
Speight said over these years, Baker has poured her expertise into the lives of hundreds of students of all ages.
As a certified Microsoft Office instructor, she has been able to help individuals in all levels from beginning computer skills to any advanced level they need. This has assisted so many in getting better jobs or good promotions in their present positions.
Baker grew up in Grand Saline and graduated from the University of Texas, so she is an avid Longhorn fan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.