As a former employee of the Greenville Independent School District and as a deacon at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, Jerry Bench has worn his assorted hats with a high level of dedication and compassion.
Bench’s career with the school district began in 1965 as a student teacher at Travis Elementary School. Then, over the course of his 42 years with GISD, he served as a teacher, junior high principal, assistant superintendent of personnel, and finally (in semi-retirement) as a Bible teacher at Greenville High School.
“I was principal at the junior high for 10 years, from 1971 to 1981, and while I was there the teachers nominated me for one of the biggest honors I ever received, which was a Texas State Teachers Association Award for outstanding principal,” Bench told the Herald-Banner. “After that, when I got called to work in the admin building as the assistant superintendent of personnel, I worked with teachers and other district employees on a whole gamut of issues.
“Then, I retired in 1996, but I got a call from the high school, asking if I’d teach a Bible class that wouldn’t count toward graduation, but that they wanted to have so that students could be educated Biblically, and I taught that class until 2007,” Bench added.
As a deacon at Greenville’s Highland Terrace Baptist Church, Bench has visited and prayed with people in hospitals, nursing homes or who are confined to their homes. He has also been a member of the group On Mission for Jesus, which works to help other churches in the community with building projects.
“Physically, I’ve gotten to where I can’t do as much of the building as I used to, but we have about 111 widows in our church that those of us men who are deacons help look after,” Bench said.
Due to service being such a major part of his character, Bench doesn’t claim to have that many hobbies.
“I don’t really have any hobbies,” he said. “I love to have a nice yard and maybe a garden where I grow tomatoes or something, but I don’t play golf or do woodworking or anything like that.
“I just grew up in a house where both of my parents were believers, and my mom made sure we got to church every Sunday. That has definitely shaped my life.”
