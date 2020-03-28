Whether it’s doing home repairs for elderly friends, placing small American flags on veterans’ graves at the Prairie Valley, Etter Lake and Wieland cemeteries, or organizing large “barn parties” for the enjoyment of others, Harold McBride is appreciated by many of those who happen to know him.
“He likes to woodwork and work in the garden, he’s also a mechanic, he’s just a general Mr. Fix It,” his daughter, Regina Allen told the Herald-Banner. “And, he just loves to help people in all sorts of ways and doesn’t care if anyone knows he did it.”
In addition to his servant’s heart in what he does for other, McBride is also known as someone who tries to inject some fun into other peoples’ lives.
“One Halloween, we had a party for the kids, and since his hunting buddies nicknamed him Lurch because he was tall and lanky (like the character Lurch, from the Addams Family), we bought a suit from Goodwill, slicked his hair forward in his face, and dressed that man up as Lurch,” his wife, Nancy McBride, said with a laugh.
“He used to also throw a big barn party every year with lots of games, and that big party just kept getting bigger every year,” she added. “He doesn’t do it anymore, because it just got to be too much, but it was always a lot of fun.”
While what he does for others does not go unappreciated, the determination and grit Harold McBride demonstrated while recovering from a serious injury has also served as an inspiration to his family and close friends.
Just over 20 years ago, he lost a large portion of his left hand in a mulcher accident and he ended up having two of his toes attached to his hand to replace his fingers so he could continue to work as a truck driver.
“He drove for Central Freight lines for years, so when he had his accident he couldn’t grip the large steering wheel of his big rig, but he wanted to work and didn’t want to take disability,” Allen said. “It taught us a lot, watching him persevere.”
Now retired, Harold McBride enjoys tending to veterans’ graves at the Prairie Valley, Etter Lake and Wieland cemeteries, volunteering to help clean Shady Grove Baptist Church’s adopted highway (FM 1737, off of I-30), and spending time with his grandkids.
