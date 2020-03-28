Glenn G. Murphy was nominated by his wife of almost 58 years, Rita Murphy. For many years, Glenn has been picking up trash along Farm-to-Market Road 1737 through the Texas Adopt-A-Highway program. In addition to the three-mile stretch of FM 1737, he has also been cleaning up trash along County Roads 3119 and 3121, as well as Winding Lane, which are not part of any specific program. He has also participated for many years in the annual walk-a-thon, several years as the oldest participant.
In addition to keeping the roadways clean, he is also within a couple of pints of having donated 20 gallons of whole blood. He has been donating blood since the mid 1970s. Despite having been diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s Disease, Glenn is still able to function on his own and has become involved with Remember For Me in Hunt County.
He has been a member of the Pecan Grove Church since it’s inception in November 1977, serving as one of its elders for many years, until January of this year. He retired from Raytheon in April 1998 with 30 years of service.
