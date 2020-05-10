Editor’s note: The Herald-Banner released its annual Unsung Heroes awards to seven people in the Hunt County area in the March 28 edition. For the next three weeks, the Herald-Banner will feature each Unsung Hero on the cover of our Life & Leisure section in a more in-depth story. This is week five.
Herald-Banner Unsung Hero Dr. Dimetrous Nixon deserves recognition as a longtime civic-minded volunteer. The dynamic Greenville resident is also a writer, researcher and speaker. Local African American history serves as her passion, and she is nearing the completion of a book about Greenville’s all-black George Washington Carver High School.
Nixon’s resume includes the FISH Board of Directors, Keep Greenville Beautiful, the Substandard Structures Rehabilitation Board, president of the Friends of the Library, Greenville Cemetery Committee, Greenville Housing Commission and the Ross, Washington and Carver Alumni Association Board. At present, she is a member of Greenville’s Tourism and Convention Advisory Board.
For four years, Nixon wrote a column for the Herald-Banner and is the author of two books, “A Test of Faith, Hope and Charity” about her life as a minister’s wife and the fictional “A Date with Destiny.”
Nixon began preparation for public speaking when she was a student at Fred Douglass Elementary School in Greenville and was asked to read a tribute at a funeral.
“I have been speaking before groups ever since I was a fifth-grader,” she said. “My teacher, Mrs. Ila Gilstrap, asked me to do the resolution at a funeral. She told me that, ‘I’m going to write it for you, and I want you to do it because you are such a good reader.’”
As a graduate of George Washington Carver High School’s final class, Nixon has a special interest in compiling and preserving material about the school’s history. After the high school closed in 1967, any records about Greenville’s African-American segregated secondary school seemed to disappear. When she tried to do research on the history of her alma mater, nothing appeared online. A brief mention in W. Walworth’s Harrison’s “History of Greenville and Hunt County Texas” merely said that “another swimming pool was built at Carver Negro High School.”
“When the school closed, no one was concerned about conserving the information,” she said. “I could not find anywhere that the school ever existed.”
Working with her friends and fellow Carver students Sarah Skillerns and Brenda Huey on restoring the school’s legacy, Nixon began the search in earnest.
Even though Huey (who nominated Nixon for Unsung Hero) lives in Copperas Cove, she has remained involved in researching the history of Greenville’s black schools. In 2006, she penned a book about the African-American experience in Greenville titled “The Blackest Land, the Whitest People.”
“After I did my book, Dimetrous and I started talking about all of the unknown history of Greenville which dealt with the black community,” she said. “We needed to find out about the schools that we attended and especially the Carver history. We got started and kept working on collecting the information.”
Both Skillerns and Nixon served on the Ross, Washington and Carver Alumni Association Board. Ross and Booker T. Washington were the all-black high schools in Greenville before Carver.
“Dimetrous is so dedicated,” Skillerns said. “Once she gets her mind set on something, she’s just like a pitbull. She goes for it. The good thing is that she does such an excellent job. She’s just been a pillar of this community, a very active person who is involved in everything that she could be involved in.”
At first, Nixon tried to find information from other Carver graduates.
“It was like pulling teeth,” she said. “No one could remember enough to be of much help. As the years passed, we finally discovered that a lot of the older residents had pictures — collections that they had not realized they had.”
The key to the search turned out to be former Carver Golden Tigers Head Coach Clell Davidson.
“It appeared that everything was lost until we discovered what Coach Davidson had,” Nixon said. “Still, a lot of the information is gone.”
“Believe it or not, I had to almost sign my life away to get some material that he had,” Skillerns said. “Dimetrous and I worked hard to convince the coach. He did have most of the history of Carver. It had been stored in some boxes and had molded and mildewed. He let us get all of this material plus the trophies that Carver had won including the championship trophies. Dimetrous was very instrumental in gathering the material.
“The late Coach Davidson wanted Dimetrous and I to get a black museum started in Greenville. He said that he had the material we needed, but we had to tell him that we didn’t have the land or the money to do that.”
Huey and Nixon expect to have the book about Greenville’s last segregated high school with its accompanying heritage of the African-Americans community finished soon.
“It is almost ready to be a book,” Huey said.
“The book is just about complete,” Nixon said. “We have to get together. We’re ready to roll. As far as the history, we’ve got it all. We’re waiting on some photographs.”
Besides writing and doing research, Nixon said she loves to read.
“I’m a speed reader,” she said. “Once for a Greenville library adult reading contest, I read 388,000 pages between April 1 and Sept. 30.”
