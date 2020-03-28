Brenda Huey nominated Dr. Dimetrous Nixon as an Unsung Hero, “because of her tireless effort to support her community, writing newspaper articles, volunteering and accepting presentations and speeches. Sharing all her expertise, knowledge and collections of books, albums and photos to help preserve Greenville African American History. She has also served and still serves on several committees to support the Greenville community.”
“My main objective has always been to be creative, productive and provide services to any activity given,” Nixon said.
Nixon has published two books, “A Test Of Faith, Hope and Charity” which shows the appreciation of what a minister’s wife experiences and “ A Date With Destiny”, which is a fiction book of a totally different style. In addition, Nixon has been featured in numerous magazine articles and has been a keynote speaker at the Ross, Washington and Carver Alumni Association and the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum on Carver’s rich history. She’s also been a guest speaker at the Daybreak Rotary Club and Church Women United.
Over the years, Nixon has served on various committees and boards, including as a board of director/trustee for the Phoenix Charter School, Greenville Housing Commissioner, Substandard Structures Rehabilitation Board, on the Executive Board of the Ross, Washington and Carver Alumni Association, the Greenville Cemetery Committee, president of Friends of The Library, guest writer for Greenville Herald-Banner, serving on the FISH Board of Directors and is currently serving as Place 4 on the Tourism and Convention Advisory Board.
Nixon has also received several awards, including the Who’s Who Cambridge University, U.S. Honors Society, How To Create A Life Living Essay, Influential Citizen of Greenville Award and the Human Rights of Mankind.
She was born in Greenville to the parents Guy and Helen Whytus. She married the late Maceal Nixon and has one son, Kevin Nixon, who resides in Duncanville, Texas. She is a graduate of Carver High School and has a BBA in Business Administration and an MBA in Business Management and Leadership.
