Dennis Strickland’s volunteer activities include the following: Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Board, W. Walworth Harrison Library Advisory Board, The Follies, Greenvflle Family Theater Board, Corporation for Cultural Diversity, NAACP, the Well-Being Group, Hump Day Happy Hour creator/emcee and Music in the Spirit.
Dennis has only lived in Greenville for 5 years, but has become a significant community member. A committed volunteer and mentor, Dennis has invigorated artistic endeavors throughout our area. While searching for artists, musicians, storytellers, etc., he has discovered an amazing cache of talented and skilled folks of all ages.
Golden K Kiwanis
As part of his service to the club, every month Dennis sings and plays the piano at various Greenville nursing homes, including Briarcliff Health Center, Greenville Health and Rehabilitation, Park Haven Nursing Center and The Lodge of Colonial & Tender Care.
Also, Dennis (aka The Piano Man) performs monthly for the Lakes Regional Day Center.
Greenville Family Theater
From their first show in 2015 through last summer’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Dennis has been an advocate and champion for the Greenville Family Theater. While serving as a board member, he has been the best fundraiser for the nonprofit group.
Hump Day Happy Hour
With the encouragement of Texan Theater owner Barbara Horan, Dennis created and serves as the emcee at the free and open-to-the-public Wednesday event in the VIP Room (and occasionally on the main stage) at the Texan Theater in downtown Greenville. From its inception in 2015, the Happy Hour has showcased art, music, poetry, dance and innumerable arts-related activities. More than 500 people have shared their artistry and expertise at “the best artsy Happy Hour anywhere.”
Music in the Spirit
Dennis and Barbara Horan conceived the idea for “Music in the Spirit,” a non-denominational Sunday afternoon worship service which takes place once a quarter on the stage of the Texan Theater. Dennis recruits singers, choirs and musicians from Greenville and Hunt County churches to perform at this ecumenical celebration.
As the ultimate arts supporter, Dennis seldom misses local concerts, plays, art shows or festivals, especially those at GISD or Texas A&M-Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.