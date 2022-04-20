Consider it a different type of Derby Day.
The United Way of Hunt County is hoping to get all of its ducks in a row this year with a new event designed to raise funds for its member agencies.
The Great Duck Derby is scheduled at noon May 21 at Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville. Rubber ducks will be raced around the Jet Stream at the park. Visitors to the event can “adopt” a duck, and the first three to cross the finish will win a cash prize of $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third.
There will be additional prizes offered, and supporters need not be present to win. Those who do attend will have an opportunity to enjoy portions of the park, which will be available during the event. Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 28.
The United Way of Hunt County raised $67,000 last year through various fundraisers, which was awarded to its nonprofit agency partners. The goal goal for 2023 is to raise $100,000.
The Great Duck Derby is also scheduled to be featured during the next Greenville Chamber Business Before Hours breakfast meeting, at 7:30 a.m. May 3 in the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.