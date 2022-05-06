Supporters of the United Way of Hunt County are urged to adopt a duck and potentially win some cash.
A new event is scheduled later this month and is designed to raise funds for the United Way of Hunt County’s member agencies.
The Great Duck Derby is scheduled at noon May 21 at Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville. Rubber ducks will be raced around the Jet Stream at the park. The first three to cross the finish line will win a cash prize, with $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third.
Supporters can adopt the”racing” ducks. A Lone Duck, one entry, is $5. A Quack Pack of five ducks costs $20. A Flock of 25 Ducks is $100. A Duck Invasion, 125 entries, $500 and a flu Duck Attack of 250 entries is $1,000.
There will be additional prizes offered and supporters need not be present to win. Those who do attend will have an opportunity to enjoy portions of the park that will be available during the event. Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 28.
The United Way of Hunt County raised $67,000 last year, which was awarded to its nonprofit agency partners. The goal for 2023 is $100,000.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.