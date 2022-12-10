United Way of Hunt County to offer mobile shower program

Starting each day with a hot shower is a luxury many of us take for granted. However, a hot shower is only a dream for people living on the streets. Starting in January, United Way of Hunt County will make that dream a reality as the agency continues to Share Local Love to Impact Local Lives with a newly offered program.
The United Way of Hunt County is partnering with Streetside Showers and Authentic Life Fellowship to bring a mobile shower service to Greenville once a week to deliver a little hope and dignity to the city’s homeless population one shower at a time.
Starting Jan. 4, a mobile shower trailer will be at Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. E, Greenville, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to offer a shower, hot meal, hygiene products and hope to those in need. The outreach will be every Wednesday unless temperatures drop below 35 degrees or lightning is present.
“Sharing local love is showing up and taking care of each other,” said Natalie Pegg.
The shower trailer is equipped with three shower/sink/toilet stations that will give 20 minutes of personal care time for up to 40 people. Individuals will also receive new socks, underwear, hygiene products, and a hot meal.
There is no reliable count of the number of homeless people in Greenville. According to DATAUSA, 17.2% of the population in Hunt County was living with “severe housing problems” in 2021.
Those involved in the mental health system and criminal justice in Hunt County know that homelessness is a chronic situation for some.
United Way of Hunt County invites companies, individuals, churches, groups, and others to share their Local Love to Impact Local Lives with the shower outreach initiative through donations by mail: PO Box 224, Greenville 75403, or online: unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
Also, people are encouraged to help the homeless with hot meals and volunteers are needed to serve meals and distribute hygiene supplies. You can donate hygiene supplies by dropping them off at the Henson Building, 2411 Wesley St.
The following supplies and items are being accepted: new tube socks of all sizes, new underwear for men and women, bath towels, shampoo and conditioner, insect spray, foot powder, Q-tips, baby wipes, shaving razors, shaving cream, deodorant, soap, feminine products, toothbrushes, toothpaste.
For more information, call Natalie 903.217.1694 or email natalie@unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.