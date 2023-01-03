Mobile showers for use by people who might be living on the streets are expected to be put into operation in the coming week.
The United Way of Hunt County, under its “Local Love to Impact Local Lives” campaign, is partnering with Streetside Showers and Authentic Life Fellowship to provide the mobile shower service to Greenville.
“Estimated arrival time is 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday,” said United Way of Hunt County Director Natalie Pegg.
Starting Wednesday, a mobile shower trailer will be at Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. E, and will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer a shower, hot meal, and hygiene products to those in need
The showers will be available every Wednesday unless temperatures drop below 35 degrees or there is lightning, according to Pegg.
The shower trailer is equipped with three shower/sink/toilet stations that can provide 20 minutes each for up top 40 people.
Individuals will also receive new socks, underwear, hygiene products and a hot meal.
United Way of Hunt County is seeking financial donations from companies, individuals, churches, groups, and others by mail: PO Box 224, Greenville 75403, or online at unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
Contributions of meals are also being sought, along with volunteers to help serve meals and distribute hygiene supplies.
Hygiene products such as new tube socks, underwear, bath towels, soap, shampoo and conditioner and shaving items can be dropped by the Henson Building, 2411 Wesley St., Greenville.
Anyone needing additional information can call Pegg at 903-217-1694 or through email at natalie@unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
