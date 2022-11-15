Friday was a chilly and damp day in Greenville, but United Way of Hunt County Executive Director Natalie Pegg was still out and about.
Pegg had the back of her Nissan Pathfinder filled with assorted grocery items as she made stops at several of the United Way’s Little Pantries, which are small wooden structures filled with food that people can take for free.
Pegg was working to help refill the pantries, which were likely to be even busier than usual with the cold weather settling in.
“But more than that, it is just the right thing to do, it is what we want to do,” she said.
Pegg said that restocking the Little Pantries goes hand in hand with the agency’s “Share Your Local Love” fundraising campaign.
As part of the campaign, United Way of Hunt County aims to raise $120,000. The campaign reflects the growing needs in the community and the needs of the agency’s nonprofit partners during these challenging times, she said.
Money from the fundraising campaign supports such things as the United Way’s Partner Agency Fund, which supported 12 programs with $67,000 in funding in 2022. That money was in addition to the funds that support United Way programs, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, SingleCare, Free Food Pantries and Libraries, and more. United Way of Hunt County is also developing a High School Scholarship and a Story Walk program for the coming year.
Along with helping with food and funds, United Way of Hunt County also distributes material that gives comfort to people.
“I’ve also got some blankets and coats to hand out, in case we see anyone who may need one,” Pegg said.
She also stopped at the Blessing Box at the Authentic Life Fellowship Church, where she provided not only food items, but some of the blankets.
“They are not one of ours (agencies), but we like to help them out when we can,” Pegg said.
Donations to United Way of Hunt County can be mailed to PO Box 224, Greenville TX 75401 or made online, unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
