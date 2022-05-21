Well, it wasn’t a Triple Crown contest and the “athletes” raced a lot slower than thoroughbred horses, but there was still lots of fun and excitement Saturday afternoon as the United Way of Hunt County hosted the inaugural Great Duck Derby at the Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville.
There were plenty of spectators on hand to help cheer on their favorite quackers as rubber ducks raced around the Jet Stream at the park. The first three ducks to cross the finish won a cash prize, with $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place. Supporters were able to adopt the ”racing” ducks and there were additional prizes offered.
Those were on hand had an opportunity to enjoy portions of the park which were open during the event. Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 28. The audience will also get to preview the construction of a new slide, the first new major addition since the park opened in June 2016.
The United Way of Hunt County raised $67,000 last year, which was awarded to its nonprofit agency partners. The goal for 2023 is to raise $100,000.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com
