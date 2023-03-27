The United Way of Hunt County has scheduled a unique opportunity this week designed to help individuals experience the realities of poverty.
The organization, in partnership with the Texas A&M University Commerce Nursing Department, will host a Community Action Poverty Simulation (CAPS) from 9 a.m.-noon Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church Greenville.
During a simulation, participants roleplay the lives of low-income families. Some of those low-income people are Texas Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients, some are disabled and some are senior citizens on Social Security. Participants will be tasked with providing for basic necessities and shelter on a limited budget while interacting with human service agencies, grocers, pawnbrokers, bill collectors, job interviewers, police officers and others.
Although play money is used, CAPS is not a game.
Anyone interested in participating in the simulation or who may want additional information can call the United Way of Hunt County at 903-217-1694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.