Anyone visiting the W. Walworth Harrison Library in Greenville now has the chance to grab a snack outside the front door.
Or they can drop off food or other items to share with those who might need it.
The United Way of Hunt County set up its latest “Little Pantry” on Wednesday morning in front of the library. Members of the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club helped assemble the pantry, which was set upon a box of shelves.
Executive Director Natalie Pegg said that shelves will help provide clothing and outerwear for anyone who may be cold.
“We’ll be able to put in blankets, coats, gloves and more,” Pegg said.
The Little Pantries are similar to Little Libraries. The pantries are stocked with assorted grocery items, including ready-to-eat or easy-to-make meals that anyone can take for free. Many of the pantries, like “Little Libraries,” also offer books, games and puzzles.
In Greenville, Little Pantries are also available at Oak Creek Park, Warren Park, Pioneer Technology Arts Academy, the pavilion of the Greenville SportsPark, 6309 Buena Vista, Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, the Landmark on Lee Street, Crestview Christian Church, the Raffa Clinic, United Presbyterian Church. There are also boxes in Quinlan/West Tawakoni, Caddo Mills, Commerce and Wolfe City.
Installing and refilling the pantries is part of the United Way’s “Share Your Local Love” fundraising campaign.
“But more than that, it is just the right thing to do, it is what want to do,” Pegg said.
The United Way of Hunt County aims to raise $120,000 during the campaign to help support nonprofit service groups across Hunt County.
Twelve programs received $67,000 in funding in 2022, with the United Way also supporting initiatives such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, SingleCare, and more. United Way of Hunt County is also developing a High School Scholarship and a Story Walk program for the coming year.
Starting Jan. 4, a mobile shower trailer will be at Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville, every Wednesday to offer a shower, hot meal, and hygiene products and hope to those in need.
Donations to United Way of Hunt County can be mailed to PO Box 224, Greenville TX 75401 or made online, unitedwayofhuntcounty.org.
